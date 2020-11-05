Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $26.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lumber Liquidators traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 672,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,328,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $812.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.