FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.63. 15,752,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 4,748,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FOX by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 339,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

