Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Grows By 12.8%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 488,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PRI stock opened at $114.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

