ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.83. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.82% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

