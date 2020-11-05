Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Latest News

