Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €6.80 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

KCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.77 ($6.79).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.78. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of €6.59 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $503.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

