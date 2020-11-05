Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) vs. StepStone Group (NYSE:STEP) Financial Comparison

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares StepStone Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 4.23 $156.54 million $2.67 16.09

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 21.73% 189.97% 24.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for StepStone Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 1 4 0 2.80

StepStone Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $42.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats StepStone Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

