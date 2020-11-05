Financial Comparison: RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) versus Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Autodesk and RealPage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 3 4 15 0 2.55 RealPage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Autodesk presently has a consensus target price of $241.81, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. RealPage has a consensus target price of $72.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given RealPage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than Autodesk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and RealPage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.27 billion 16.47 $214.50 million $1.50 163.93 RealPage $988.14 million 6.21 $58.21 million $1.28 47.02

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than RealPage. RealPage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 10.26% -457.10% 7.77% RealPage 4.55% 9.66% 4.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of RealPage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of RealPage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats RealPage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; and Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Buildium that offers customer support and rapid self-provisioning services; RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; Spend Management solutions, that enables property owners and managers to control costs; SmartSource IT offers outsourced IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, AI Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident Utility Management, SimpleBills, Resident Payments, ActiveBuilding, Contact Center Maintenance, and Renter's Insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering YieldStar Revenue Management, Business Intelligence, And Asset And Investment Management Platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

