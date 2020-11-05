Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

