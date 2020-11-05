WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WSFS stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 257,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

