Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

