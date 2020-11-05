Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

