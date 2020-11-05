Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to “Buy”

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 41.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 21.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

