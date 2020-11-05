KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.59 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock worth $498,887,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

