Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE ADM opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 43.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

