Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ADM)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE ADM opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 43.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Earnings History and Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

