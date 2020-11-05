KeyCorp Comments on Pinduoduo Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinduoduo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BOCOM International lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $110.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

