Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

