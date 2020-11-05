Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRC. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $667,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ameresco by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

