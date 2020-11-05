Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares shot up 6.5% on Wednesday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as high as $135.04 and last traded at $133.60. 264,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 392,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,288,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,738 shares of company stock worth $4,774,130. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,336.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

