Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.45

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.45 and traded as high as $71.72. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 21,696 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

