Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.71. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 437,665 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 199.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at about $533,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.