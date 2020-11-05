Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $9.68. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 73,389 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDOFF shares. Desjardins started coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from $14.10 to $14.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

