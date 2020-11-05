AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,261.67

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,261.67 and traded as high as $4,431.00. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) shares last traded at $4,414.00, with a volume of 221,797 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,775 ($49.32) to GBX 4,125 ($53.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,209 ($54.99).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,650.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,261.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 102.41.

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.84), for a total value of £20,975.60 ($27,404.76). Also, insider Craig Hayman sold 62,168 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,750 ($62.06), for a total transaction of £2,952,980 ($3,858,087.27).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

