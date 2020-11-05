Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.08

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.08 and traded as high as $75.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 7,883 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,872,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

