Treasure Island Royalty Unt (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Treasure Island Royalty Unt (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Treasure Island Royalty Unt shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,170 shares.

About Treasure Island Royalty Unt (OTCMKTS:TISDZ)

Treasure Island Royalty Trust holds nonexpense bearing overriding royalty interests in ultra deep prospects in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The trust owns, or has the right to receive, overriding royalty interests from Newfield Exploration Company's interest in any future production.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Island Royalty Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Island Royalty Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.