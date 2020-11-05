Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.80. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,245 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 81.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

