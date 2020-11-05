CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.13. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 15,035 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

