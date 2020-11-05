Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.02. Pensare Acquisition shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 32,208 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Pensare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pensare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.