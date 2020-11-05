Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.80. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 40,954 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.