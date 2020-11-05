Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.79

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.79 and traded as high as $43.65. Aqua America shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 732,973 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Aqua America Company Profile (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

