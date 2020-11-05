MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.85. MediciNova shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 164,110 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MediciNova by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MediciNova by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MediciNova by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MediciNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

