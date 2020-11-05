CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.37. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 44,348 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of CPI Aerostructures at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

