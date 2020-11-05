Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.22. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 41,988 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

