China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.20. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 54,107 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

