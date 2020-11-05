Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.97

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.97 and traded as high as $26.51. Nidec shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 107,587 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

