DA Davidson Comments on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $110.82.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,849 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,438. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in AMETEK by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $800,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 349,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.