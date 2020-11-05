Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

ATSG opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

