Analysts Set Expectations for BankFinancial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BFIN opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 198,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

