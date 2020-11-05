FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) – Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.
