Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.71. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,373,628 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.79.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 649.61% and a negative return on equity of 104.17%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

