Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.03. Partner Communications shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,887 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $633.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.