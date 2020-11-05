FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST) Shares Down 0.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 27,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 84,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

