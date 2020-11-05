Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.26

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.26 and traded as high as $87.00. Biglari shares last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 6,174 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $121.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.50 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.17 per share, with a total value of $1,315,725.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,704. 58.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biglari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Biglari by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Biglari by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Biglari by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

