Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Shares Down 2.2%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 11,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 22,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from $1.05 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Josemaria Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina.

