iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Shares Down 0.6%

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 3,986,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,819,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

