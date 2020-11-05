iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 3,986,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,819,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Caresource Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01
American Caresource Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01
Ocean Power Technologies Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96
Ocean Power Technologies Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96
ChinaCache International Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
ChinaCache International Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Partner Communications Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02
Partner Communications Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02
FAST Acquisition Shares Down 0.2%
FAST Acquisition Shares Down 0.2%
Biglari Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.26
Biglari Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.26


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report