Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSE:FCO) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FCO)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 9,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

