Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSE:FAX) Trading Up 0.8%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 812,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 902,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSE:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

