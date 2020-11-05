Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Enel Generación Chile S.A. (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 2,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

About Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile SA, an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units.

