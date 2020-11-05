Dyna Group International (OTCMKTS:DGIX) Trading Down 9.1%

Dyna Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIX) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Dyna Group International (OTCMKTS:DGIX)

Dyna Group International Inc, through its subsidiary, Great American Products, Ltd., produces and sells hand crafted pewter buckles primarily in the United States. It also offers miniatures, figurines, paperweights, key chains, and lapel pins, as well as drink ware products, including glassware, steins, ceramic coffee mugs, and shot glasses.

