Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 131.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

